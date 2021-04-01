Netflix April 2021: Everything coming and going

(NEXSTAR) — Netflix will add over 80 titles in April, including “Legally Blonde” on April 1 and “Diana: The Interview that Shook the World” later this month.

Here is the full list of titles coming to the streaming service this month:

Coming Soon

“The Disciple” — NETFLIX FILM

“Searching For Sheela” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/1/21

“2012”

“Cop Out”

“Friends with Benefits”

“Insidious”

“Legally Blonde”

“Leprechaun Magical Andes: Season 2” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“The Pianist”

“The Possession Prank Encounters: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1 Tersanjung the Movie” — NETFLIX FILM

“The Time Traveler’s Wife”

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family”

“White Boy Worn Stories” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“Yes Man”

Avail. 4/2/21

“Concrete Cowboy” — NETFLIX FILM

“Just Say Yes” — NETFLIX FILM

“Madame Claude” — NETFLIX FILM

“The Serpent” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Sky High” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/3/21

“Escape from Planet Earth”

Avail. 4/4/21

“What Lies Below”

Avail. 4/5/21

“Coded Bias”

“Family Reunion: Part 3” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/6/21

“The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/7/21

“The Big Day: Collection 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“Snabba Cash” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“The Wedding Coach” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/8/21

“The Way of the Househusband” — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/9/21

“Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?” — NETFLIX FILM

“Night in Paradise” — NETFLIX FILM

“Thunder Force” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/10/21

“The Stand-In”

Avail. 4/11/21

“Diana: The Interview that Shook the World”

Avail. 4/12/21

“New Gods: Nezha Reborn” — NETFLIX FILM

“Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4”

Avail. 4/13/21

“The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1”

“Mighty Express: Season 3” — NETFLIX FAMILY

“My Love: Six Stories of True Love” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/14/21

“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Circle: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Law School” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Soul” — NETFLIX FILM

“Why Did You Kill Me?” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/15/21

“Dark City Beneath the Beat”

“The Master”

“Ride or Die” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/16/21

“Arlo the Alligator Boy” — NETFLIX FAMILY

“Ajeeb Daastaans” — NETFLIX FILM

“Crimson Peak”

“Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico” — NETFLIX FAMILY

“Into the Beat” — NETFLIX FILM

“Rush”

“Synchronic”

“Why Are You Like This” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Avail. 4/18/21

“Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/19/21

“Miss Sloane”

“PJ Masks: Season 3”

Avail. 4/20/21

“Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/21/21

“Zero” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/22/21

“Life in Color with David Attenborough” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“Stowaway” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/23/21

“Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll”

“Shadow and Bone” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Tell Me When” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/27/21

“August: Osage County”

“Battle of Los Angeles”

“Fatma” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/28/21

“Sexify” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Headspace Guide to Sleep” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/29/21

“Things Heard & Seen” — NETFLIX FILM

“Yasuke” — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/30/21

“The Innocent” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” — NETFLIX FAMILY

“Pet Stars” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving 4/2/21

“Honey: Rise Up and Dance”

Leaving 4/4/21

“Backfire”

Leaving 4/11/21

“Time Trap”

Leaving 4/12/21

“Married at First Sight: Season 9”

“Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1”

Leaving 4/13/21

“Antidote”

Leaving 4/14/21

“Eddie Murphy: Delirious”

“The New Romantic”

“Once Upon a Time in London”

“Thor: Tales of Asgard”

Leaving 4/15/21

“Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant”

Leaving 4/19/21

“Carol”

“The Vatican Tapes”

Leaving 4/20/21

“The Last Resort”

Leaving 4/21/21

“The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3”

Leaving 4/22/21

“Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4”

Leaving 4/23/21

“Mirror Mirror”

Leaving 4/24/21

“Django Unchained”

Leaving 4/26/21

“The Sapphires”

Leaving 4/27/21

“The Car”

“Doom”

Leaving 4/28/21

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

Leaving 4/30/21