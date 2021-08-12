NBC’s ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ returns for final season, plans memorable farewell

(NBC) – It’s the last few weeks on the beat for the cops of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” the NBC comedy returns tonight to begin its final season.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” ended last season with a birth, emotions setting the stage for the cop comedy’s final season.

“It’s kind of like, a miracle that everything about this show is so magically wonderful,” said a tearful Melissa Fumero who plays Amy Santiago, wife of Andy Samberg’s character Jake Peralta.

An ensemble comedy with a very simple mission.

“Just trying to cram as many jokes as we can into twenty-one and a half minutes,” quipped Samberg.

Life-changing for the cast.

“I’ve been transformed by being a part of this show and I’m going to miss that,” said Andre Braugher of his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the series.

They had the luxury, but also the weight of knowing it was the final season while filming.

“Every time we come on the set, we’re like, it’s a little bit heavy. But in a good way,” said Terry Crews who stars as Lieutenant Terry Jeffords.

Ways that the cast hopes to create a memorable farewell.

“No hugs because of COVID,” joked Samberg. “Zero kisses. We might CG some kisses, we’ll see.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” returns tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4, with back-to-back episodes, followed by an all-new episode of “Making It” at 9 p.m.