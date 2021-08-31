NBC celebrates ‘This Is Us’ Big 3 birthdays with special video for fans

(WCMH) – NBC’s award-winning drama “This Is Us” will return for its sixth and final season next year, so to help fans with separation anxiety, the show has released a special video celebrating the birthdays of characters Kate, Randall, and Kevin, the Pearson triplets, also known as “The Big Three.”

According to “This Is Us” lore, the three characters, played by Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, and Justin Hartley, were born on Aug. 31, 1980. The pilot episode of the series was based on the day they were born, which was also their father’s 36th birthday, and their 36th birthdays, cleverly revealing their relationships and the show’s signature era-weaving timelines that are used to pack a powerful emotional punch for viewers. Likewise, season 5 opened with a dramatic two-part episode entitled, “Forty” that incorporated the story of the trio turning 40.

According to the network, when the series returns it will air in the Tuesday 9 p.m. time slot, with a “largely uninterrupted run” that will be oh, so satisfying for fans.

NBC also states that the final season will include “riveting turns and emotional reveals,” so viewers will have to get their tissues ready.

THIS IS US — “Forty: Part 1/Forty: Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Sterling K. Brown as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)

“As the Pearson family continues to grow, and as long as they have each other, they’ll be ready for whatever the future holds,” the network hinted about the upcoming season.

In the birthday “mashup” video, Metz, Brown, and Hartley discuss the impact of the beloved family drama and how it has changed their lives in interviews which are edited together with clips from the show.

“Never in a million years did I ever think I would be part of something that was this important,” Hartley states at the beginning of the video.

Metz touches on her character’s journey over the years.

“I will look back on playing Kate Pearson with such gratitude as a wonderful woman who is figuring her life out, as we all are, and doing it very imperfectly,” she reflects.

And, comparing his character, Randall, to himself, Brown delves into how he’s been changed by the role.

“I think he is a sweeter human being than myself and I’m OK with that. I think he is a more sensitive human being than myself and I’m OK with that. Because in playing him, I think I got a little bit more sweet and a little bit more sensitive,” he explains.

When asked in the video, “What can fans expect for this final season of ‘This Is Us?'” Brown just replies with a laugh, sticking to the script of the show’s notoriously tight-lipped reputation.