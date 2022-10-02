AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Taco Tuesday is celebrated by many every Tuesday but this Taco Tuesday is celebrated amongst all Taco lovers nationally on Oct. 4.

According to National Today, the phrase “Taco Tuesday” was created in New Jersey by Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar back in 1982. However, the phrase was trademarked and popularized by a Wyoming-based fast-food chain called Taco John’s in 1989.

Here’s a list of Taco Tuesday deals you can capitalize on National Taco day. Deals from this article were found through online research and calling local restaurants. All restaurants that have deals may not be listed local Taco shops and trucks may have deals as well.

Fuzzy’s

The National Taco Day deal is $1.50 for select tacos all day along with a chance to win free tacos for a year. $1.50 tacos exclude fajita, shrimp, Mahi, and California Heat tacos. Valid for dine-in, takeout, and online orders but not valid for delivery orders. Fuzzy’s said that quantity limits may apply.100 Fuzzy’s Fans can win free tacos for a Year when they dine at Fuzzy’s on National Taco Day.

Chuy’s

National Taco Day for Chuy’s includes tacos and drink specials all day. Chuy’s said guests can add a Crispy or Soft Ground Beef Taco to any entrée for just $1. Chuy’s is also offering $1 Tequila Floaters to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. Chuy’s adds that they are also offering a chance for free food for customers to dress like a taco, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay, and head to their nearest Chuy’s for a free, dine-in entrée of their choice.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating National Taco Day with the one-day-only return of its taco subscription service, the Taco Lover’s Pass, on Oct. 4. For a flat $10 fee, the pass allows you to order one of seven tacos including the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme daily for 30 days. The Taco Lover’s Pass will be available exclusively on the Taco Bell app.

Tacos Nayarit Food Truck

Offers Taco Tuesday taco tray specials for dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 7148 Bell st. for a price of $35 per tray. Choice of meat, mix, and match, rice, and beans but shrimp is not included and no substitutions for sides. We will not be able to do phone or text orders on trays.

T’s Bar

T’s Bar will offer $1 beef tacos on Tuesday.

Yellow City Street Foods

Offers Taco Specials & 10% off Tacos every Tuesday, but we do plan to do something more for National Taco Day this coming Tuesday.

This story may be updated if changes occur as well as more discounts added here, on myhighplains.com