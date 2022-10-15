AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Today National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, on Oct. 15 people honor the lives lost to miscarriage, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, stillbirth, the death of a newborn, and more.

The loss of an infant can be devastating for a family and affect them in a variety of ways. National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is a day to raise awareness about the issue so that more people feel comfortable being open about their pregnancy and/or loss. Because many victims process the situation in silence, the loss of a pregnancy or an infant is more common than people realize. Miscarriages are the most common type of pregnancy loss, affecting one out of every four known pregnancies. Stillbirths occur in approximately 1 in every 175 births and are defined as the loss of a pregnancy at 20 weeks or later. Thousands of people are affected by infant mortality every year, with causes ranging from SIDS to pregnancy complications.

This international day is observed particularly in the United States, Canada, and Australia. On Oct. 15, you can take the opportunity to reflect, honor, and come together over pregnancy and infant loss.

To honor this day people could contact a loved one who has experienced a loss and give them the love and support needed to process and recover.