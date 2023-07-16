AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— National Ice Cream Day is here and deals on one of the most beloved treats are available to help you enjoy!

Here is a list of deals and discounts to help consumers celebrate National Ice Cream Day:

Baskin-Robbins: From July 16 to 22, get $5 off orders of $20 or more from DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

According to Baskin Robbins officials, customers can have a chance of $5 off any $20 or higher purchase online, in-shop, or through delivery*. BR said to redeem the rewards, customers must go online and use code SEIZETHEYAY at checkout or in the shop with a BR app coupon.

Dairy Queen: Get $1 off any Dipped Cone on July 16 through the app.

Dairy Queen officials said customers can celebrate National Ice Cream Day with $1 off any Dipped Cone excluding kid cones, made with soft serve available through the app.

Officials added that the offer is valid at participating DQ U.S. locations and includes the classic Chocolate Dipped Cone.

DQ detailed that customers must download and register for DQ Rewards to activate the deal. Officials specified one deal per customer and the deal cannot be combined with any other offer.

Marble Slab Creamery: Get a free small ice cream and more on July 16.

Marble Slab Creamery offers their loyalty members a free small ice cream. Marble Slab said members will also receive $5 off 8-inch or larger ice cream cakes for the rest of July.

Braums: Offering single-dip ice cream for $1.30 and double-dipped for $1.89

To celebrate, Braum’s will be serving single-dip ice cream and small frozen yogurt cones for $1.30. The double-dip ice cream and large frozen yogurt cones will be on sale for$1.89. These great deals are available on National Ice Cream Day–July 16. Plus, all the three-pint ice cream and frozen yogurt cartons in Braum’s Fresh Market are on sale two for seven dollars(2 for $7)now through the end of this Sunday. Braum’s four new fancy ice cream sundaes are also available.

