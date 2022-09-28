AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here’s a list of deals to help you wake up and smell the coffee on National Coffee Day (NCD). NCD might not be a day everyone has marked on their calendar but deals can benefit a lot of people considering how many people drink it daily. According to a National Coffee Association study, over 60% of Americans drink coffee every day. National Coffee Day is celebrated on Sept. 29 aimed to bring awareness to coffee and along with some discounted deals. International Coffee Day will be on October 1 more deals could be available for more restaurants.

Here's a list of a few coffee deals that you can capitalize on during National Coffee Day. Deals from this article were found through online research and calling local restaurants. All restaurants that have deals may not be listed local coffee and donut shops may have deals as well.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On Sept. 29, Dunkin’ Donuts has an exclusive deal for Perks members only, for a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Burger King

On Sept. 29 Burger King offers its Royal Perks members a free small iced coffee through Sept. 30 but must buy $1 or more of food and drinks during breakfast hours normally before 10:30 a.m.

Dutch Bros.

According to a Dutch Bros Facebook post, Dutch Reward members have the opportunity to win a year of free Dutch Bros. Members can enter and have a chance to win if they use the Dutch Bros app and scan their Dutch Pass™ at the window. The deadline for this opportunity is Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Mcdonalds

Customers with the McDonald’s App can redeem any size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee for just $0.99 once daily through December 31.

Palace Coffee

Palace Coffee Co will be offering $2 bags of whole-bean coffee all day as well as a $2 drip of black coffee.

806 Coffee + Lounge

For all customers, the 806 Coffee + Lounge will offer happy hours’ priced expresso drinks all day.

Cliffside Coffee

According to a CliffSide Coffee Facebook post, on NCD they will be offering customers x9 the points per purchase that they make on Sept. 29.

