(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” detectives discover a puzzling connection between two women who vanished two decades apart.

It began with the investigation into the disappearance of Pamela Butler in Washington, D.C., when detectives uncovered a curious link to a Virginia woman who went missing 20 years earlier.

Here is a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

These grainy nighttime images are some of the last known moments in the life of a successful woman — a person who simply vanished without a trace from her home.

JENNIFER: What happened inside that house?

The investigation into what happened to her opened an entirely new saga about another missing woman.

DETECTIVE ROSA ORTIZ: It’s a big puzzle.

It took decades to unsnarl the stories of the two women, who didn’t know one another, but who both ended up years apart in the same place.

RYAN FITZGERALD: It’s idiosyncratic, that’s a signature.

Without a few individuals stricken with a bad case of “justice fever,” we might never know their stories at all.

DERRICK BUTLER: They found out that I wasn’t going to give up.

Not the twists.

DENNIS MURPHY: Two women, two children, neither knows about the other.

DETECTIVE ROSA ORTIZ: Yes.

The setbacks.

SANDRA PARK: The cause of death was undetermined.

The stark fear of it all.

DETECTIVE FULTON: He says, “Oh my god, he’s gonna kill her and he’s gonna kill me.”

The fates of Pam and Marta united in horror on one of the busiest stretches of interstate in the country.

MITCH CREDLE: When all that stuff started coming out, I was like, “Oh my god, this guy’s a monster.”

Watch, “A Haunting Stretch of Road” Friday on “Dateline” on NBC4 at 9 p.m.