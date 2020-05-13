Movie theaters to run retro blockbusters

(FOX NEWS) — Movie theaters are turning to old blockbuster films to attract people to the cinema.
Theaters are expecting fewer releases this summer due to production delays linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, a number of Hollywood studio giants are offering classic films, as many movie theaters reopen nationwide.
Some venues will allow patrons to view these classics at a discounted price charging as low as two to five dollars for a ticket.
Texas and Georgia are among the states that will begin to reopen theaters at a limited capacity.
In addition, more than 200 drive-in movie theaters will open up across the nation in the next few weeks.
