AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Momentum of Roses will host a streetwear show Saturday evening, giving members of the community the chance to see their new line of products.

According to its website, the “Lost In My Moment” streetwear show will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Amarillo’s Five Star Hail Repair, located at 621 SE Tenth Ave. At 6 p.m., attendees will be able to shop from vendors. Starting at 7 p.m., local artists will perform and there will be a runway streetwear show.

According to the website, tickets are currently available on the organization’s website for $15. Tickets at the door will be $25.