AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an Insider report, on Monday, Oct. 3 Miss Texas was named Miss USA, and history was made. For the first time in history, a Filipino American won Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, who recently won the Miss Texas pageant. Gabriel will now represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023, in New Orleans.

Gabriel also made history by becoming the first Asian American woman to represent Miss Texas. Miss Texas is 28 years old and lives in Harris County in Houston, she graduated from the University of North Texas back in 2018. Gabriel not only has the look but also has style in her free time she runs her own fashion label “R’Bonney Nola“. Not only is Gabriel a model, fashion designer, Miss Texas, and Miss USA, but she also is a sewing teacher.

Miss Texas did not have an easy road to Miss USA she almost was ineligible because of the age requirements. She was Miss Kemah then she competed for Miss Houston and fell short as the runner-up in both. She was then met with age restrictions but due to Covid-19, she was able to run for Miss Texas. This was her chance and she took full advantage winning Miss Texas and now she has won Miss USA.

Gabriel, during the question round in the pageant, spoke on climate change and how she also shared her belief that individuals can make an impact on the planet through their careers and lifestyles.

“I am a fashion designer; I actually made the outfit I’m wearing,” she said. “I upcycle pieces and recycle different clothing to be more sustainable in my industry because I feel it’s my duty. So I think that’s something we can all look for in our certain industries and in our homes — to be more sustainable.”

For more from Gabriel, here’s an interview after her Miss Texas win where she talks about her family, her journey to the crown, what she did to prepare, what she does in her spare time, why she loves being a sustainable and responsible environmentally friendly fashion designer, and how she is helping survivors of domestic violence find new hope and new skills in life.