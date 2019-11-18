(CNN) — Happy birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse!
They both turn 91 years young on Monday. That’s right, they share the same birthday.
The duo made their big debuts in the animated movie “Steamboat Willie” in New York on Nov. 18, 1928.
Here are some fun facts. Do you know them? :
- Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood walk of fame.
- Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it’s never been officially stated.
- Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva.
- Mickey has a middle name: Theodore.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Krispy Kreme introduces ‘Easy as Pie’ doughnuts for Thanksgiving
- Group says turning back Mexican asylum seekers is illegal, wants CBP to stop practice
- 20 years after deadly bonfire, Aggies honor memory of 12 lives lost
- The Garden at the High Plains Food Bank is asking for your fallen leaves
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse turn 91