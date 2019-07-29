Mick Jagger did not expect to still be performing in his sixties

When he was in his twenties, Mick Jagger thought it was "ridiculous" to think he would still be performing in his sixties, so he began a pension fund

(FOX NEWS) – When he was young, Mick Jagger had no idea he’d still be performing as a senior citizen.

In fact, his accountant at the time, Lawrence Myers, says when the Rolling stones superstar was in his mid-twenties, he even set up a pension so he’d have money as he got older.

Myers recalls Jagger as saying, “after all, Lawrence, I’m not going to be singing rock’n’roll when I’m 60.”

That prediction sure missed the mark.

At 76, Jagger is still going strong.

Myers has written a book about Jagger’s career, titled “Hunky Dory (Who Knew?)”