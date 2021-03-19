Maverick Boys and Girls Club end of spring break bash festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo is “celebrating five wonderful days off from school this year”, despite COVID-19, with the spring break bash festival on Friday, March 19 located at 1923 S. Lincoln.

The Club said the cook out begins at noon and kickball begins at 1 p.m. with special events including optical course bouncy house, face painting, snow cones, relay races, soul-train-Friday dance off, and a special game of kick ball: kids vs. APD!

The Amarillo Police Department said it accepted the Maverick kids challenge to kickball on the last day of spring break. The APD neighborhood spokesperson said that offices at the Maverick has become a friend to the kids at the Club and has gathered his fellow officers to accept the challenge made by the kids.

For more information on the organization contact Donna Soria, CEO, at donna@maverickclub.org or visit www.maverickclub.org.