AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Mariposa Eco-Village released information about its upcoming Erotic Art Show at 4 pm. Sunday on the Mariposa Eco-Village property, located at 1501 N Soncy Rd. in Amarillo.

According to a news release, the show will feature art from local artists, vendors, food as well as a photo booth and a small bar for adult beverages. While the overall event is free to attend, attendees are encouraged to bring cash or other payment methods to purchase food, beverages or items from vendors.

During the event, donations will also be taken for the Mariposa Eco-Village Land Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit including 640 acres of land that is home to several buildings built using alternative building materials, two artists in residence, a community center, two glamping tents and a variety of wildlife.

Artists participating in Sunday’s event include Abigail Squyers, Leslie Patterson, David Allen Corbin, Tamarah Perez, Amanda Martin, Adrian Amiro, Janna Waggoner, April Davis, Natalie Guerra and Lauren Erica Dennis. Food trucks on-site will include Delvin’s and Sweet Sipz Texas.

Attendees will be able to purchase some of the artwork from the artists, with the majority of the proceeds going to the artists. A small donation from each sale will go towards the Mariposa Eco-Village.