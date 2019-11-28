Mariah Carey breaks three world records

(FOX NEWS) — One mega superstar is breaking new records with a decades old song.

Mariah Carey certainly has a lot to be happy about.

The singer’s hit song, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” just set three Guinness World Records.

The holiday classic debuted back in 1994 but, now it’s officially the highest-charting holiday song on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Its the most streamed song on Spotify in 24 hours by a female recording artist and it also earns the record for most weeks in the UK singles top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

Besides these new accomplishments, Mimi still remains the top female solo artist of all time.

