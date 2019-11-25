Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by the numbers

The costs of putting on the annual parade can reach more than 12 million dollars.

(FOX NEWS) — Having trouble running your numbers for your Thanksgiving feast like turkey cost, people coming and how many pumpkin pies you need?

Try these numbers Macy’s, and New York, has to keep up with for the annual Thanksgiving parade.

Macy’s planners have to consider these numbers every year for its annual parade.

They need to keep track of floating balloons, marching bands and cheering people for 2.4 miles over three hours.

The average cost each year for the parade is between 10.4 and 12.3 million dollars.

Costumes alone cost around two million dollars.

And if you’ve ever wondered how much helium it takes to keep a balloon afloat, they need about 300 to 700,000 cubic feet of helium.

Sponsorship of balloons cost around $90,000 and $190,000 if the balloon is new.

And finally, the numbers of police to keep you safe.

It’s unclear, but, could be around 2,500 officers.

