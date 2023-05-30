AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The HOODOO Art Foundation, the local nonprofit organization which organizes the annual HOODOO Mural Festival, announced the lineup for the 2023 festival, scheduled for Sept. 30 in downtown Amarillo.

According to a news release from the foundation, the outdoor festival will take place on Sept. 30 in downtown Amarillo, bringing together local and national artists for a family-friendly celebration of music and art. This year’s festival will have two music stages, one of which highlights local musicians. The festival will also consist of five large-scale murals, five contemporary murals and 10 community murals throughout downtown.

“We are thrilled to bring such a unique, community-based event to Amarillo. This year’s event showcases a lineup of extremely talented musicians and artists for one day of celebration in Downtown Amarillo,” Andrew Hall, the founder of the foundation, said in the release. “We hope this event serves as an opportunity to inspire students, locals, and travelers to explore Amarillo’s art culture and all that our great city has to offer.”

LP Giobbi, a DJ, producer, and pianist who released her first album “Light Places” earlier this month, will headline the music portion of the 2023 HOODOO Mural Festival. According to the release, Giobbi, whose sets have been called “one-woman jam band” DJ sets, has supported acts like Dead & Company, Fatboy Slim and Sofi Tukker, and has performed at festivals including Coachella and Bonnaroo.

Other musical artists for the 2023 iteration of the festival include Kaelin Ellis, who has been at the festival for three years, Giacomo Turra, and Cody Jasper, according to the release.

“In my 10 years of talent buying, I’m most excited about HOODOO this year. It showcases talent from all over the world with a wide range of music genres,” Will Krause, the producer of HOODOO Mural Festival, said in the release. “We’ve also added a local stage to showcase the ever-growing Amarillo music scene.”

This year’s murals will be constructed by artists including Los Angeles-based muralists Trav & Emjay, Ali Koch and Jeremy Biggers. Local artists, including Malcolm Byers, and students from Blank Spaces Murals will also be participating in the mural portion of the festival.

According to the release, early bird general admission and VIP tickets, as well as a full festival lineup, are available on the HOODOO Mural Festival’s website.