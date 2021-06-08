Unclaimed $7.75 million jackpot-winning ticket to expire July 8

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A $7.75 million jackpot-winning ticket from Lotto Texas® has not been claimed, and is set to expire July 8.

According to Lotto Texas®, “A Quick Pick ticket matching six numbers drawn (3-11-23-35-41-54) for the Jan. 9 drawing was purchased at Fuel Zone, located at 6301 FM 1960 W., in Humble, but the $7.75 million prize has not been claimed. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $6,197,606.84 before taxes.”

Lotto Texas® said the deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. CT.

The ticket holder should be able to claim the prize at Texas Lottery® headquarters in Austin. If you are a holder of the winning ticket, call 1-800-375-6886 to complete an inquiry on your ticket and schedule a processing appointment.

Walk-in claims will not be accepted, according to the lottery, and unscheduled claimants will not be allowed into any Texas Lottery facility.

“We encourage our Lotto Texas players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again

and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

After the expiration date of the ticket, the holder will automatically forfeit any claim to the prize.

“The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel.” noted the lottery, “Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.”