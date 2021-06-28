Texas Lottery to resume walk-in claims processing

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Lottery Commission will resume walk-in claims processing at all claim center locations, it announced, beginning July 12.

According to the lottery, those who wish to claim a prize before July 12 are still required to request an appointment here, or by calling 800-375-6886.

Appointment requests will not be taken after July 12, and prize claims will be processed on a first-come basis at a Texas Lottery Claim Center, with certain prize exceptions, said the lottery.

Texas Lottery claim centers are expected to operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“All Lotto Texas®, Powerball® and Mega Millions® grand or jackpot prizes regardless of the amount, all

prizes paid out in annuity payments,” said the lottery, “and any prize greater than $5 million will continue to be processed by appointment only at the Texas Lottery Commission headquarters in Austin.”

The lottery also reminded that prizes of $599 or less can continue to be paid at any Texas Lottery retailer, and all winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes up to $5 million can be claimed through mail.

To claim by mail, the lottery said that the ticket must be postmarked “on or prior to the ticket expiration date” and should be mailed with a completed form to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

More information can be found here.