Texas Lottery, Dallas Cowboys team up on new scratch ticket game and second-chance drawings

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – To pair with the upcoming 2021 football season, the Texas Lottery and Dallas Cowboys announced a partnership for the 13th year in a row to introduce the new Cowboys scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings. The game is now available wherever Texas Lottery scratch ticket games are sold.

“The 13-year relationship between the Texas Lottery and the Dallas Cowboys has proven to be a powerful force in supporting public education in our state,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Jones family to produce this year’s Cowboys scratch ticket game that will generate important funding for Texas education, while providing our scratch ticket players chances to win great cash prizes and unique second-chance prizes that will feature once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.”

This year’s Cowboys scratch ticket, according to the Lottery, will offer more than $30.4 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $100,000 and more than 4,700 non-cash prizes.

The Texas Lottery said that since the first Cowboys scratch ticket launched in 2009, the series have brought in more than $399.3 million in sales, with around $81.6 million of that total being shifted over to the Foundation School Fund, aiming to support public education in Texas.

“We are proud to partner with the Texas Lottery to support Texas education through our new co-branded Cowboys scratch ticket,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner/President/General Manager Jerry Jones. “This endeavor also enables us to reach Cowboys fans across the state by offering them a chance to join us in exclusive experiences. That’s something that is truly special about this partnership.”

The Lottery said that non-winning Cowboys scratch tickets can be entered into any of the five second-chance drawings to be held throughout the run of the game for a chance to win prizes such as a Dallas Cowboys Wild Weekend Suite package, Draft Day party package, Training Camp package, season tickets, autographed jerseys and Cowboys Pro Shop gift cards. However, before entering the drawings, players must register or be registered here.

The five entry deadlines for the second-chance drawings: