Texas Lottery achieves milestone, aims to help public schools and veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Lottery is celebrating its 30th anniversary and a milestone as it achieved $8.107 in sales for the first time during the 2021 fiscal year (FY). Texas Lottery said this resulted in $1.998 billion in contribution for public schools and veterans in the state, the “highest revenue transfer in Texas Lottery history.”

According to Texas Lottery, their new record sales total was 20.9% higher than FY 2020, a $1.403 billion increase. They said what caused the rise was the fact that Texas Lottery saw its highest scratch ticket and draw game sales ever recorded is almost 30 years.

“When then-Gov. Ann Richards purchased the first Texas Lottery scratch ticket in May 1992, no one

dreamed of reaching $8 billion in sales or contributing nearly $2 billion in one year to our great state

from the sale of lottery products,” said the executive director of the Texas Lottery Gary Grief.

The 2021 revenue transfer of $1.998 billion included $1.974 billion to the Foundation School Fund and $23.4 million to the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Texas Lottery said this was their largest donation to education and veterans in the state, bringing their total contribution to public schools to $27.6 billion and more than $166 million to veterans “since the dedication of such funds by the Texas Legislature.”

“We are thrilled to announce the Texas Lottery once again generated record revenue for Texas

education and veterans during fiscal year 2021,” said the Chairman of the Texas Lottery Commission Robert G. Rivera.

“We want to thank all the players for supporting the Texas Lottery and for their participation in providing these much-needed funds for the Foundation School Fund and the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance,” added Rivera.



