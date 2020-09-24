Texas Lotter surpasses all-time sales record in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Lottery, credited by the company to retailers and essential businesses, achieved $6.704 billion in sales during its 10th consecutive record breaking year.

This achievement, says the Texas Lottery, has resulted in a record total contribution of $1.684 billion for Texas education and veterans.

“Never in the 28-year history of the Texas Lottery has a year unfolded quite like Fiscal Year 2020 did, and our success is attributed first and foremost to our hard-working retailers,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Understanding that nearly all of the 20,000 retail locations where lottery tickets are sold were deemed ‘essential service’ locations, we are proud to close out this fiscal year with a new sales record, and more importantly, provide another record-breaking year of revenue for public schools and veterans’ services in Texas.”

This year’s revenue transfer by the Texas Legislature, according to Texas Lottery, included;

$1.661 billion to the Foundation School Fund

$22.2 million to the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance

$25.7 billion to Texas public education

$142 million to Texas veterans

“The Texas Lottery is proud to partner with each and every one of our retailers across the state to provide The Games of Texas to as many players as possible,” said Robert G. Rivera, chairman of the Texas Lottery Commission, “In a year marked by uncertainty in so many ways, these record achievements are especially noteworthy. Our retailers should be as proud as we are of their hard work and support for the schoolchildren and veterans of Texas. Likewise, we owe a debt of gratitude to our employees and vendor partners for their dedication, attention to detail and hard work in helping us achieve these record results.”

More information can be found at the Texas Lottery Website.

More from MyHighPlains.com: