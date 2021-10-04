Powerball Jackpot raised to $685 million for Monday’s drawing

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Lottery announced that the jackpot for the Monday, Oct 4 Powerball drawing has been increased to an estimated $685 million.

The Texas Lottery said after robust ticket sales over the weekend and no one winning the Grand Prize on Saturday night the current prize of about 685 million is the sixth-largest in game history and the eighth largest in U.S. jackpot history.

“Mondays just got better with the addition of a third weekly Powerball drawing – the only thing better will be

congratulating the Texan who wins this jackpot,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled 40 times without a winner since the jackpot started at an estimated $20 million for the June 9 drawing.