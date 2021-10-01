Powerball and Lotto Texas jackpots soar ahead of Saturday’s drawings

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Lottery announced the jackpots for Powerball and Lotto Texas have soared ahead of the drawings on Saturday, Oct. 2. This, after there were no winners on Sept. 29, giving players the chance to play again for larger prizes.

Texas Lottery said the Powerball jackpot has been raised an estimated annuitized $635 million (the sixth-largest in the game history), while the drawing for Lotto Texas will offer an estimated annuitized $20.75 million (the largest so far in 2021).

“Since Mondays were added to the Powerball and Lotto Texas draw schedules on Aug. 23, giving our

players three opportunities each week to play these popular games, we have already started to see larger

and faster-growing jackpots for Powerball and Lotto Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the

Texas Lottery. “As the Texas Lottery comes off a record-breaking sales year, these jackpots are helping us

get the new fiscal year off to a strong start, which will help us accomplish our goal of generating revenue

for public education in Texas. As this round of jackpot excitement comes around, we want to remind our

players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Texas Lottery said Oct. 2 will mark the 40th drawing for both the Powerball and Lotto Texas jackpot runs. The Powerball jackpot will offer a cash value of about $450 million and the Lotto Texas jackpot will feature a cash value worth nearly $15.9 million.

Texas is home to five Lotto Texas winners so far in 2021, according to the lottery. The most recent winner was a person from Longview who won an estimated annualized $5 million jackpot on Jun. 5, 2021, Texas Lottery said.

The lottery informed drawings for both games happen each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. They also informed sales for the next Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, while Lotto Texas tickets sales will close at 10:02 p.m. on the same day.