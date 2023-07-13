PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Texas Lottery, a Pampa resident will end the week with $1 million extra in their hands after buying a top prize-winning ticket at a local Kelley’s Chevron.

The announcement said that the scratch ticket for the $1,000,000 Crossword was purchased at a Kelley’s Chevron in Pampa, which was the seventh of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this recent game.

The $1,000,000 Crossword, said the Texas Lottery, offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes, with the overall odds of winning any prize available standing at one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

Meanwhile, in other lottery games, the Powerball jackpot continued to climb after once again having no winner during the most recent Wednesday drawing. The total on Thursday morning stood at $875 million, the third-largest in the history of the game after the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.