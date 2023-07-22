TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday’s Mega Millions drawing once again failed to produce a grand-prize winner, causing the jackpot to swell closer to the $1-billion mark.

Friday’s winning numbers — 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and the Mega Ball 25 — went unmatched once again, continuing a months-long trend that began after the last jackpot-winner was announced on April 18.

The estimated jackpot now stands at $820 million, with a cash value of $422 million.

The jackpot rose to similar heights around the same time last year — leading to a $1.337 billion jackpot being awarded on July 29, 2022. It was the third billion-dollar jackpot won in the competition’s history, according to the Mega Millions website.

The current jackpot amount is the fifth-largest in the game’s history, but still more than $700 million beneath the largest ever won.

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $820 million (est) 7/25/2023 ? $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

Even though the jackpot wasn’t awarded in Friday’s drawing, there were eight fairly big winners who matched all five white balls to earn the second-tier prize of $1 million: Two ticketholders each in Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina won the $1 million prize, with another winner each in California and Michigan.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 at 11 p.m. ET.