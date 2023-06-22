HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been a very hot week weather-wise for the whole state of Texas, including the Houston area, but someone there will be sitting with some cold hard cash soon after winning $2 million after playing Powerball last week.

The Texas Lottery announced that a Houston resident won $2 million by matching all five of the white ball numbers, but not the red Powerball number. The person has chosen to remain anonymous, the lottery said.

The Powerball numbers on June 14 were 3, 20, 36, 42, 64, and the Powerball number was 2. The Power Play number was 2.

The ticket was purchased at the Post Oak Buzzy Bee Valero gas station, located at 5504 S. Sam Houston Parkway W., in southwest Houston.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, with the jackpot set at $427 million.