AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Lottery, a Fritch resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Millionaire Maker.

Texas Lottery officials said that the winning ticket was purchased at a travel center in East Amarillo by the claimant, who chose to remain anonymous.

The $1 million prize was the fourth of 15 top prizes worth $1 million claimed in the game. As noted by the Texas Lottery, Millionaire Maker offers more than $200 million in total prizes, with the overall odds of winning any prize in the game standing at one in 3.54, including break-even prizes.