AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Lottery announced that the jackpot for the Powerball drawing continues to increase, as no one has won the grand prize yet in the state.

According to a news release from the Texas Lottery, Wednesday evening’s drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $700 million, the largest grand prize of 2022. Officials said the $700 million Powerball prize is the fifth-largest grand prize in game history and the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

“Jackpot fever is sweeping Texas, and Texas Lottery players are so excited to have the opportunity to play for the largest Powerball jackpot we’ve seen this calendar year,” Gary Grief, the executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in the release. “I can’t wait to congratulate the lucky Texan who wins this enormous prize. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Officials said that Wednesday’s drawing offers a cash value worth around $335.7 million. According to the release, if there is no winner in Wednesday’s drawing, the grand prize for Saturday’s drawing will be an estimated annuitized $800 million.

Officials said that the drawings are broadcast at 10:12 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Ticket sales will close for this drawing at 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to the news release, the retail that sells a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.