DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no stopping the winning in Austin, another lucky winner can be declared in the city as well.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in Central Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Austin!”, Texas Lottery tweeted.

This ticket was able to win the top prize by matching all five of the winning numbers from the June 27 drawing; those numbers were 3,17, 25, 28, and 34.

It was sold at Morelianna Meat Market on 5405 S Pleasant Valley RD Ste in the city of Austin and the ticket was not a Quick Pick.