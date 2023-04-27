DALLAS(KDAF)—There are so many things you can get for $25,000! From a new car to a dream vacation, to a lifetime of memories, the possibilities are endless!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday night’s drawing. A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Brownsville, the lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the April 27 drawing (1, 7, 19, 30, and 34). It was sold at XOOM #B745 on 745 W Elizabeth in Brownsville; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.