AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Lottery jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing reached $46.25 million. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than two years.

The current jackpot is the third-largest jackpot in North America and the fifth largest in the world, according to Lotto Texas.

“Tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $27.2 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Saturday, Feb. 25 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $47.25 million,” the Texas Lottery said.

According to the Texas Lottery, Wednesday’s drawing would be the 68th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since the $5 million start on Sept. 19, 2022.

Lotto Texas said this was the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since Sept. 30, 2020, when it reached an estimated $47 million.

According to the Texas Lotter, the game is played by picking six numbers from one to 54, and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners, according to Lotto Texas.