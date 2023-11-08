AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What makes for a quotable movie that will stand the test of time? It could be the movie’s overall plotline, unforgettable writing and characters, or maybe it’s a measure of entertainment value that is completely subjective. Either way, there’s always that person who tries to repeat those most memorable lines – and misses the mark.

Whether it’s a catchphrase or a simple yet straightforward word, these films made it clear that a five-star rating doesn’t always beat out a movie packed full of iconic movie lines.

Take a look at this list of distinctive movies and their memorable lines that are often misquoted.

The Wizard of Oz — 1939

The melodic thread that pulses through The Wizard of Oz is enough to cement it as an iconic movie in history but add red sparkly shoes, a dog named Toto, a tin man, a lion and a scarecrow, along with lines that make one think deeply about life’s everyday lessons, and a classic movie was born.

“There’s no place like home.” — Dorothy Gale played by Judy Garland

“Are you a good witch or a bad witch?” — Glinda played by Billie Burke

“What makes a king out of a slave? Courage!” — The Cowardly Lion played by Bert Lahr

“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” — Dorothy

“It’s funny, but I feel as if I’ve known you all the time.” — Dorothy

“The wicked witch is dead!” — Munchkins

“We’re off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz.” — sung by Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion

“I’ll get you my pretty, and your little dog too!” — The Wicked Witch played by Margaret Hamilton

“A heart is not judged by how much you love, but how much you are loved by others.” — The Tin Man played by Jack Haley

“Just follow the yellow brick road.” — Glinda

“Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue, and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.” — sung by Dorothy

“I’m melting!” — The Wicked Witch

Casablanca — 1942

What’s a list of memorable quotes without the romantic stylings that the movie Casablanca offered to audiences in the 40s? Mixed with the beautiful black and white imagery, elegant landscape, and a World War II setting, Casablanca had a generation of viewers falling in love with the fairy-tale-driven narrative between Rick and Ilsa.

“Here’s looking at you kid.” — Rick Blaine played by Humphrey Bogart

“We’ll always have Paris.” — Rick

“Round up the usual suspects.” — Captain Louis Renault played by Claude Rains

“Play it, Sam.” — Ilsa Lund played by Ingrid Bergman

“Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.” — Rick

“Of all the gin joints in all the towns in the world, she walks into mine.” — Rick

“Kiss me. Kiss me as if it were the last time.” — Ilsa

“With the whole world crumbling, we pick this time to fall in love.” — Ilsa

“I came to Casablanca for the waters.” –Rick

The Godfather — 1972

The Godfather did more than establish major Italian mob scenes full of enigmatic characters that propel viewers to a different time, but it features lines that made movie history. The cast of ruthless characters and their famous lines often produced some interesting impersonations that probably missed the target.

“Leave the gun. Take the cannoli.” — Clemenza played by Richard Castellano

“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” — Vito Corleone played by Marlon Brando

“What are you worried about, if I wanted to kill you, you’d be dead already.” — Virgil Sollozzo played by Al Lettieri

“A friend should always underestimate your virtues and an enemy overestimate your faults.” — Corleone

“Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes.” — Castellano

Star Wars Franchise — 1977 and beyond

The Star Wars franchise has been crafted into a worldwide beast through the production of multiple movies, television shows, and expansive merchandise. The same can be said about those movie lines that have come out of the franchise and its striking characters. The universal pull that the franchise has is never-ending as these quotes can be heard from around the globe.

“Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.” — Princess Leia played by Carrie Fisher in A New Hope (1977)

“Never tell me the odds.” — Han Solo played by Harrison Ford in Empire Strikes Back (1980)

“Do…or do not. There is no try.” — Yoda voiced by Frank Oz in Empire Strikes Back

“No! I am your father…” Darth Vader voiced by James Earl Jones in Empire Strikes Back

“The ability to speak does not make you intelligent.” — Qui-Gon Jinn played by Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace (1999)

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Alec Guinness in A New Hope

“That’s no moon. It’s a space station.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope

“I find your lack of faith disturbing.” — Darth Vader in A New Hope

“The force will be with you. Always.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope

“If you strike me down I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope

Forrest Gump — 1994

From the Alabama accent to the specific tone that comes with the movie’s journey through time, Forrest Gump rolled out plenty of catchy lines. Each line fits like a well-played Tetris piece to every character’s nuances and the entire environment that was established in the box office hit. It seems that Mama knows best based on these lines from the film.

“Stupid is as stupid does.” — Forrest Gump played by Tom Hanks

“Run, Forrest! Run!” — Jenny Curran played by Robin Wright

“My mama always said, ‘life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'”

“Mama always said, dying was a part of life. I sure wish it wasn’t.” — Forrest

“Me and Jenny goes together like peas and carrots.” — Forrest

“Don’t ever let anybody tell you they’re better than you.” — Mrs. Gump played by Sally Field

“My mama always told me that miracles happen every day. Some people don’t think so, but they do.” — Forrest

Pulp Fiction — 1994

It’s safe to say that an unexplainable experience will be had when watching a Quentin Tarantino movie. Pulp Fiction brings together iconic scenes mixed with distinctive movie lines from characters that people frequently dress up as for Halloween, thanks to that dance scene that featured Uma Thurman and John Travolta. Take a look at these quotes that the stylish cast fully owned.

“They call it a royale with cheese.” — Jules Winnfield played by Samuel L. Jackson

“I’m sorry did I break your concentration.” — Winnfield

“I’m kinda curious about that myself.” — Lance played by Eric Stoltz

“I want that trophy, so dance good.” — Mia Wallace played by Uma Thurman

“And now, little man, I give this watch to you.” — Captain Koons played by Christopher Walken

“You play with matches, you get burned.” — Vincent Vega played by John Travolta

“You wanna play blind man, go walk with the shepherd. Me, my eyes are wide open.” — Winnfield

“Pride only hurts, it never helps.” — Marsellus played by Ving Rhames

My Big Fat Greek Wedding — 2002

Most families have that aunt, cousin, sibling or parent who makes baffling statements that tend to be unforgettably incomprehensible. My Big Fat Greek Wedding showed that an embarrassing family can simultaneously be enduring. Creator and writer Nia Vardalos took inspiration and specific lines from her own family to deliver a movie full of quotes that swiftly made their way into viewers’ everyday vocabulary.

“The man is the head, but the woman is the neck, and she can turn the head any way she wants.” — Maria Portokalos played by Lainie Kazan

“We’re gonna kill ya. Opa!” — Cousin Angelo played by Joey Fatone

“Why you want to leave me?” — Gus Portokalos played by Michael Constantine

“What do you mean he don’t eat no meat? That’s ok, I’ll make lamb.” — Aunt Voula played by Andrea Martin

“Put some Windex on it.” — Gus

“There’s two kinds of people: Greeks and everybody else who wish they was Greek.” — Gus

“I came alive when I met you.” — Ian Miller played by John Corbett

Mean Girls — 2004

Sometimes a formula of outlandish characters, quick hysterical quips, and crazy teenage antics can ignite a film. In Mean Girls, several memorable quotes flow throughout the entire film and they are attached to some of the most unique performers like Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Amy Poehler and more. In fact, the cast just reunited for a Walmart commercial, proving the everlasting effect that the movie has in the media. Who needs context when it comes to these bizarre lines?

“That was so fetch.” — Gretchen Wieners played by Lacey Chabert

“On Wednesdays we wear pink.” — Karen Smith played by Seyfried

“I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom!” — Mrs. George played by Poehler

“Grool.” Cady Heron played by Lohan

“I don’t think my father, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would be too pleased to hear about this.” — Gretchen

“She doesn’t even go here!” — Damian played by Daniel Franzese

“Four for you Glen Coco! You go, Glen Coco!” — Damian

“You can’t sit with us!” — Gretchen Wieners

“I want my pink shirt back!” — Damian

“So you agree? You think you’re really pretty?” Regina played by Rachel McAdams

“I can’t help that I’m so popular.” — Gretchen

“Get in loser, we’re going shopping.” — Regina

Napoleon Dynamite — 2004

The awkward and quirky attitude of teenagers, along with unconventional romances, made for the perfect opportunity to create an unconventional movie. Napoleon Dynamite sets the tone straight out of the gate with its specific casting and writing that fit each character’s personality and presence. The early 2000s was riddled with quotes from this movie.

“Napoleon, give me some of your tots.” — Randy played by Bracken Johnson

“Kip, bring me my chapstick.” — Napoleon Dynamite played by John Heder

“Your mom goes to college.” — Kip played by Aaron Ruell

“It’s pretty much my favorite animal. It’s like a lion and a tiger mixed…Bred for its skills in magic.” — Napoleon Dynamite

“Make yourself a dang quesadilla.” — Grandma played by Sandy Martin

“I don’t even have any good skills. You know, like nunchuck skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills.” — Napoleon Dynamite

“I see you’re drinking 1%. Is that cause you think you’re fat? Cause you’re not.” — Napoleon Dynamite

“Whatever I feel like I wanna do, gosh!” — Napoleon Dynamite

“Dang it!” — Kip

“Tina, you fat lard, come get some dinner.” — Napoleon Dynamite

The Dark Knight — 2008

These lines from The Dark Knight garnered superhero status but it’s the uber-famous villain the Joker who took the win with his darkly layered quotes in the movie. The transformation of Heath Ledger, along with his physicality and delivery of every word, made these haunting lines unforgettable and made every other character excerpt only slightly intimidating.

“I believe whatever doesn’t kill you simply makes you…stranger.” — Joker played by Heath Ledger

“You wanna know how I got these scars?” — Joker

“You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” — Harvey Dent/Two-Face played by Aaron Eckhart

“See madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push.” — Joker

“Why so serious?” — Joker

“He’s the hero Gotham deserves but not the one it needs right now.” — Commissioner Gordon played by Gary Oldman

“Some men just want to watch the world burn.” — Alfred played by Michael Caine

“If you’re good at something, never do it for free.” — Joker

“I’m not a monster. I’m just ahead of the curve.” — Joker