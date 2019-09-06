Lone Star Ballet 2019-2020 season announced

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The line up for the Lone Star Ballet’s upcoming season has been announced.

This season will feature performances for “Dracula,” “The Nutcracker,” “Riders of the Plains,” and “My Song, Your Song, Our Song.”

The ballet also announced the addition of three new people to their walk of fame, one of them being the Lorene Lacer, President of the Lone Star Ballet Board of Directors.

“It means the world to me. It was just an absolute surprise. I just feel so honored. There are no words that I can say that expresses it more than just, I appreciate it more than anyone could know,” said Lacer.

Karen Merchant and Melinda Hodson were also added to the walk of fame.

The season will kick with “Dracula” on October 25.

