Lollapalooza going virtual with four nights of free music

(FOX NEWS) — Lollapalooza is going virtual for free.
Music fans can enjoy four days of the famous festival, without leaving their homes.
Lollapalooza’s 20-20 festival won’t see its usual crowded audience in Chicago after organizers canceled, due to coronavirus concerns.
But, the show must go on.
This year, the four-day event will be broadcast on YouTube, free of charge.
Starting Thursday night, music lovers can watch new and past performances from artists like The Neighbourhood, Paul McCartney, Lorde and Outkast.
The event will also feature special appearances from former First Lady Michelle Obama and Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Organizers are encouraging viewers to donate to various charities listed on Lollapalooza’s website.
