Lauren Graham Finds Fun On “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Lauren Graham describes finding her feet during the dance numbers in the new hit "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

(NBC) It was just a few seasons ago that Lauren Graham was starring in “Parenthood.”

Now she’s returned to the peacock network in the new musical-comedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” in a very different role.

Getting to play Joan, the stressed out boss on “Zoey” was an even better fit for Lauren Graham than she realized.

“One minute, I was thinking, ‘Oh, I can’t do this,’ the next minute, I was like, ‘Sit down, don’t do that, move over there, don’t wear blue,’ and I was like, ‘Oh wow, I’ve got this,'” Graham says.

The role also came Graham’s way in part because she’s remained best buds with her daughter from “Parenthood,” Mae Whitman, who is now on NBC’s “Good Girls” and is best pals with “Zoey” star Jane Levy.

That led to Levy’s friendship with Graham even before “Zoey.”

Joining a show that’s a musical-comedy-fantasy meant that Graham had to call on her long lost roots in summer stock theater.

“I hadn’t used my body in that way in so long, I don’t even remember the last time I danced for fun, you know?” Graham laughs.

