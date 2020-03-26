Latest quarantine Instagram trend involves posting unflattering photos

'Until Tomorrow' is the latest game quarantined folks are playing on Instagram and it involves posting unattractive, confusing photos of yourself

(FOX NEWS) — Listen up social media junkies.

There’s a new and unusual trend to help you pass the time during self-isolation.

Instagram is usually a place where people go to post some of their most flattering photos that is why the new “Until Tomorrow” challenge is raising some eyebrows and gaining some traction online.

The game involves people posting some of their most unattractive, embarrassing, and silly pics to Instagram.

But, as the name of the “Until Tomorrow” challenge implies the pics are only meant to be up on your page for 24 hours.

Before you delete your pictures though, social media users are supposed to direct message everyone who liked their post encouraging them to complete the challenge themselves.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: