Last Minute Gift Ideas: Experiences Rule

More folks are opting to give experiences, including concert tickets, travel or other adventures instead of tangible gifts

by: Liz McLaughlin

(NBC News)  Time is running out to take care of holiday errands, but there is a new trend of gift giving that doesn’t involve any wrapping paper.

A new report from market research firm Mintel shows half of Americans prefer experience gifts to tangible ones.  Those numbers are even higher for Gen-Z and Millennials.

Popular options include tickets to a concert or sporting event, cooking classes or even blowing off holiday stress in a “rage room.”

Travel is another popular gift, and massages or manicures are presents that pamper.  

