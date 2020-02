The pop star announcing her latest single "Stupid Love" will debut friday at midnight - fans now speculate about an upcoming new album.

(FOX NEWS) — “You and I” are both excited for Lady Gaga’s newest single.

The popstar posting on social media saying she’s releasing “Stupid Love” on Friday.

The single will also serve as the lead song on the artist’s sixth album.

Besides the name of the upcoming single, not much is known about the album Lady Gaga is finishing up.