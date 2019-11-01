Kristen Stewart Returns To “Saturday Night Live”

Actress Kristen Stewart hosts "SNL" for a second time...a return she once thought would never happen.

(NBC) “Saturday Night Live” is all new this week, and it’s a second time around for host Kristen Stewart.

It’s a second chance Stewart was not sure she’d get after her first visit, when she dropped an accidental “f-bomb” during her opening monologue.

Stewart recovered from that for an otherwise well-received hosting stint two years ago, even if she’s still not thoroughly convinced of her own comedic talents.

“I genuinely think that if something’s supposed to be funny, I’ll…I will like, suck the funny out of it,” she says.

She’ll be joined by musical guest Coldplay.

