Kristen Stewart cast as Princess Diana in new film

Kristen Stewart has been cast to play Princess Diana in a film that will focus on her decision to end the marriage with Prince Charles.

(CNN) — From vampire to a princess.

Kristen Stewart has been tapped to play princess Diana on the big screen.

The movie will be called ‘Spencer’– which is Princess Diana’s maiden name.

It takes place over three days as the princess realizes she needs to end her marriage to Prince Charles which happened while spending Christmas at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in the 1990s.

Director Pablo Larraín’ says he liked Kristen for the role because he feels like she can be mysterious, fragile, and strong all at the same time.

Calling her a force of nature.

The movie is set to start filming early next year.

Princess Diana’s life will also be brought to Netflix when the series ‘The Crown’ covers Prince Charles’ romance with her in season 4.

