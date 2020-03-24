Kevin Bacon’s 6 degrees of staying home for coronavirus safety

(FOX NEWS) — Kevin Bacon issuing a social media challenge, inspired by the game, six degrees of Kevin Bacon.

The actor using social media to try to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Motivated by the game, which aims to demonstrate any two people on earth are six or fewer acquaintance links apart.

Bacon then decided to tag six of his friends challenging them to tag six of their friends and so on.

Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, and Dakota Fanning are just some of the other big names to help spread the word.

The coronavirus has reportedly killed more than 16,000 people worldwide and experts are urging citizens across the globe to stay home in an effort to curb the spread.

To help spread the word, use #IstayHomeFor and don’t forget to tag six friends.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: