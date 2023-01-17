Longtime Florida-based correspondent Kerry Sanders is retiring from NBC News.

Sanders, who joined NBC in 1991, announced his retirement Tuesday on the “Today” show, a program his reports have appeared on for decades.

“You have brightened our mornings, Kerry, on screen and off, and we cannot let you go without celebrating your many, many highlights,” host Savannah Guthrie told Sanders before the network played a montage of the reporter’s work over a three-decade career.

Sanders has covered nearly every major story to hit the Sunshine State during that span, including natural disasters, major political developments in the key swing state and features on Florida’s residents and culture.

“I hope some college is smart enough to hire you as a professor,” Al Roker, another “Today” staple, told Sanders as the show’s hosts hoisted champagne glasses to toast the retiring reporter, with a lower-third graphic on the screen that read, “Florida man retires.”