Justin Moore adds Lubbock stop during 2022 tour

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Academy of Country Music Award-winning artist Justin Moore will be making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences next year on his tour, according to an announcement made Friday (Nov. 12).

Moore will be performing at The Buddy Holly Hall on March 11, 2022, promoting his newest album “Late Nights and Longnecks.” Tickets, which start at $39.50 plus applicable fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19.

According to a news release, Moore has had numerous number one albums including 2009’s “Small Town USA” and “Outlaws Like Me.” Moore won the ACM Award for New Artist of the Year in 2014 and released his third consecutive number one album in 2016 with “Kinda Don’t Care.” Moore has performed at arenas and amphitheaters throughout the country, as well as on shows like the Today show.

Moore’s newest album, 2019’s “Late Nights and Longnecks,” is his “most traditional-sounding” collection of songs so far, featuring an all-star band with Grammy- and County Music Association-award winning musicians. Moore said in the release that the album was recorded at a historic recording studio near Nashville.

“I’ve never worked with those guys before, but they’ve played on some of my favorite albums of all time,” Moore said in the release. “We thought it would be really cool to bring them in and record the whole thing at The Castle, this historic studio just south of Nashville where a lot of those legendary hit records were made. Not only did it result in my best album yet, it was also the most fun experience I’ve ever had recording.”

According to the release, tickets are available starting Nov. 19 at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, or by visiting the venue’s Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m..