Justin Bieber breaks Elvis Presley’s record

(FOX NEWS) — Justin Beiber break’s the King’s record set nearly 60 years ago.

The pop star’s newest album, “Changes”, has topped Billboard’s Hot 200 chart and helped him beat Elvis Presley’s record for the youngest artist to earn seven number one records.

The king of rock n’ roll set this record 59 years ago after releasing his album “Blue Hawaii” as a 26-year-old.

25-year-old Beiber tweeted saying “grateful” after seeing the news.

The “sorry” singer first hit number one on the Billboard charts at 16 with his first album “My World 2.0”.

