Jurassic Quest is a blast from the past

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 100 life-sized dinosaurs and much more are on display this weekend.

For the first time ever, Jurassic Quest is here in Amarillo at the Tri-State Exposition. Jurassic Quest has plenty of attractions, including their new Ancient Oceans exhibit, which features creatures like the pre-historic Megalodon, and much more.

Between walking dinosaurs, dino bounce houses, and fossil digs, there is a lot to see and do.

Natalia Flores, a Jurassic quest employee said, “We’ve had a lovely turnout. Its’ been lovely seeing a lot of families come out together, a lot of screaming mostly of joy. Not too much fear, but we’ve had a good turnout which is pretty exciting. We’re really excited to be here another day as well, but we hope more families have a chance to come out and make it.”

If you missed Jurassic Quest Friday or Saturday, you still have one more chance to check it out.

The event continues Sunday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tri-state exposition.

