AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Miniature Junior Nationals Association announced that the Junior Miniature Hereford National Show is coming to Amarillo June 19 – 24 at the Amarillo National Center.

According to an MJNA press release, this event aims to celebrate livestock by bringing young breeders nationwide together to showcase miniature Hereford cattle, and demonstrate their passion for the industry.

Officials said participants will compete in various categories mainly, showcasing the versatility and quality of the Miniature Hereford breed. MJNA details that guests will also be able to participate in educational workshops, as well as networking opportunities, which could provide a rewarding experience for all attendees.

For more information on this show visit the Miniature Junior Nationals Association website.