John Cena partners with foundation to help lower veteran suicide rates

Actor and former WWE superstar's Fit Ops foundation helps veterans find new purpose

(FOX NEWS) — WWE superstar John Cena giving back to veterans in a big way.

Partnering with an organization that helps people leaving the military find their purpose back home as personal trainers, Cena announcing his partnership with the fit-ops foundation on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

Saying he will match all donations made to the foundation between now and veteran’s day up to one-million-dollars.

The actor and superstar has had a busy schedule filming “Fast & Furious 9” as well as starring in “playing with fire” which is set to release in November.

