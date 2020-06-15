Jessie Graff: From “Ninja” To “Titan”

Jessie Graff quickly became one of the most popular contestants on "American Ninja Warrior." Now she's putting her strength to the test on "The Titan Games."

(NBC) Production of “American Ninja Warrior” never got started for this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a familiar face from that show will be competing tonight

On Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s series, “The Titan Games.”

Jessie Graff made a name for herself on “Ninja Warrior” but couldn’t pass up the chance to be a titan.

“Initially when I got the invitation, I was like ‘Oh, no. This is…I am not going to be good at this.’ As soon as I heard that in my head, I was like, ‘That’s why you have to’,” Graff says.

It meant changing up the preparation that had made her a ninja success.

“I had to take an extra ten weeks to change my training for Titan, build strength in a whole new way,” she says.



Graff’s titan test came on the heels of tackling another challen: Ten months of stunt work on the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984.”

